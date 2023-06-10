Influencer Says Her Breasts Are So Big That They Don’t Fit in Her Car

23-year-old influencer Amber May, who currently has a breast size of 36NN, has disclosed that she wishes to make her breasts even larger. May’s breasts are currently so large that she is unable to drive a car or even tie her own shoelaces. It was reported that the OnlyFans model can’t even fit in a vehicle unless it has a large amount of room.

May, who resides in Leicestershire, England, is in the top 0.04% of OnlyFans creators. She also has a popular TikTok page, which has currently garnered over 72k followers.

OnlyFans Influencer Obsessed With Having Extremely Large Breasts

While speaking with NudePR.com, May said, “Most of my fans and followers love my boobs. But I often get comments from trolls on my TikTok page saying I have gone too far or that my breasts will pop – but I just ignore them.”

May has spent more than $87,000 on various cosmetic procedures. The influencer’s surgeries include five separate boob jobs, two nose jobs, facial fillers, and multiple Brazilian butt lifts. May is currently planning another breast enhancement surgery that will allegedly cost $37,000.

For her next surgery, May will have to travel to Belgium because many doctors in the UK are refusing to continue to operate on the OnlyFans model. Several surgeons are frightened that if May has more surgery, her breasts will become too big for her to function properly from day to day. May originally had a B-cup breast size before her plastic surgery journey, and her breasts are now the same weight as two bricks.

May stated, “It’s hard to find a surgeon that will do implants bigger than my current size – there’s only a few in the world who will. I can’t wait to see what they will look like!” She then added, ”’Bimbofication’ is an identity and it’s a way of expressing myself. I love the fake look, everything pink and enhancing myself.” May refers to herself as a “bimbo” and hopes one day to fully resemble a life-sized Barbie Doll.