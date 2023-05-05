Former WWE Wrestler Sara Lee Tragically Died by Suicide

Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee died by suicide after taking a lethal combination of pills and alcohol, according to Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office documents obtained by TMZ.

Lee, 30, died in October. She first became known for winning Season 6 of WWE’s Tough Enough reality series.

Per the coroner’s report, Lee had left “letters of intent at the scene” of her death.

She was also discovered to have bruises and abrasions on her head and body — leading some to believe that she fell after taking the lethal dose of drugs and alcohol.

“WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee,” the organization tweeted in October. “As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Lee married fellow pro wrestler Wesley Blake (real name Cory Weston) in 2017. Along with Weston, she left behind the couple’s three children.

“I loved you from the first moment I saw you,” Weston wrote to Lee on Instagram after her death. “I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth. Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving. An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine.

“I really don’t know what to say in these uncertain times. I just know that death can’t take away the memories we made. I can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you’re free. I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far.”