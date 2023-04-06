Gina Rodriguez Introduces Her Baby Son Charlie with Heartwarming First Glimpse

Actress Gina Rodriguez has officially introduced her newborn son to the world. Rodriguez and her husband Joe LoCicero welcomed their first child together, Charlie, last month. In the post, Rodriguez shared a video of herself breastfeeding while rehearsing a dance scene with Dancing with the Stars pro-Sasha Farber, to promote her new ABC sitcom, Not Dead Yet.

“My three favs, my baby Charlie, Not Dead Yet (NEW EPISODE TONIGHT with the great Paula Pell) and getting back to dancing (you are incredible Sasha Farber🕺🏽💃🏽 and yes, I am breastfeeding while ballroom),” the actress wrote.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

A Charlie Sneak Peak

“THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO HAS BEEN SUPPORTING OUR SWEET SHOW. I LOVE YOU ❤️,” she went on to add.

To keep their privacy, the Jane the Virgin actress she opted not to show the baby’s face, sharing instead a sneak peek of the back of his head and his tiny hands and feet.

In 2016 Rodrigez started dating Joe LoCicero, an actor and MMA fighter whom she met on the set of Jane The Virgin where LoCicero had a guest role as a stripper. Two years later, Rodriguez confirmed their engagement, following speculation fueled by her diamond ring.

“I am [engaged]!” she told People at that time. “He’s the best. He’s the f— best. We’ve been engaged for like a month — I’ve kept it a secret for a while.”

A Happy Momma

Last July, the star of Not Dead Yet revealed that she and her husband, who went on to get married in 2019, were expecting their first child. To celebrate her birthday, Rodriguez made the exciting announcement.

“This birthday hits different,” she captioned her Instagram post where she is holding a positive pregnancy test alongside LoCicero.

Opening up about her pregnancy journey, she went on to tell People, “I’m very excited and overwhelmed and feel like a superwoman,” she said. “I feel like every day is bizarre and different, and I have so much appreciation for every human being that has brought a child onto this planet. Anytime I see somebody with a child, I’m like, ‘Congratulations, you’re a superhero.’ “

Read More: Chrissy Teigen Shows off Adorable Baby Bump While on Vacation