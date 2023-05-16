Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Kitchen Nightmares’ To Return to Fox After a Decade Off the Air

The classic reality series, Kitchen Nightmares, which saw superstar chef Gordon Ramsay trying to help clueless restaurateurs save their failing businesses, is officially returning to Fox, its original network. Kitchen Nightmares initially ran for seven seasons from 2007 to 2014.

Kitchen Nightmares was partly so popular because of the unhinged way Ramsay would treat the restaurant owners in each episode. In a trailer for the series, Ramsay can be heard calling the staff of a restaurant “disgusting pigs.” Each episode begins with the celebrity chef trying dishes at the restaurant, before giving fairly insensitive critiques. In the show, Ramsay is almost always able to turn a failing restaurant into a success within a week.

Gordon Ramsay Claims He Canceled His Own Show

In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ramsay revealed that it was actually his own idea to end Kitchen Nightmares. He said, “I canceled my own show on Fox, Kitchen Nightmares. I woke up in the middle of the south of France after filming a week with a British guy I wouldn’t trust to run my bath, let alone my restaurant. Because he was running a ski resort, he felt like he could take advantage of all those customers because there was nowhere else to eat. He was giving me sh—t for telling him the truth and I thought, ‘I’m done.'”

Ramsay currently hosts several other television shows on Fox, including MasterChef, Hell’s Kitchen, and Next Level Chef. All three titles are competition shows, with MasterChef and Hell’s Kitchen airing for many years. Next Level Chef only just finished airing its second season on Fox, but has already been renewed for a third and fourth season.

Almost all of the shows featuring Chef Ramsay on Fox have British versions, including Kitchen Nightmares and Next Level Chef. Other current reality shows starring Chef Ramsay include MasterChef Junior, which airs on Fox, and the British show Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, which airs on BBC One. The reboot of Kitchen Nightmares does not currently have a release date, and it is not clear when production will begin.