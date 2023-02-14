Hoda Kotb Says She Isn’t Jealous of Couples in Love Despite Being Single: ‘It’s Funny’

Hoda Kotb is feeling all the love this Valentine’s Day. The 58-year-old spoke about being single with co-host Jenna Bush Hager during Tuesday’s episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna.

“There’s something about love,” Kotb said as they were discussing the day. “Even though I’m not in love — other than my kids and my mom and my sister — it’s funny how much I can appreciate someone being in love.”

“I’m into [Valentine’s Day] for a million reasons,” Kotb stated, telling Hager: “I don’t feel envious…. Like, when you talk about [your husband] Henry, you know what I think? Wow.“

Bush quickly gasped after hearing the comment, telling Kotb, “Stop You’re going to make me cry.”

“That’s what I think!” Kotb joked. “Because when something’s real and you see it, you have to marvel at it. You can’t say, ‘Oh well she has’ — no, that’s not what life is!”

Love is in The Air!

Valentine’s Day is about all kinds of love, not just about romantic love 🥺💗 pic.twitter.com/oeVgcqANmf — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 14, 2023

Hager went on to predict that love could be on the way for the mother of two, telling her, “I think that’s you. Your heart is so open that you witness other forms of love and it fills you up just the same way, as if it was happening to you. But that means that your turn is happening too.”

“Is that right?” Kotb asked.

“That’s what my psychic abilities say,” she replied.

The hosts went on to share their Valentine’s Day plans, with Kotb disclosing that her 5-year-old daughter, Haley, had made her a gift. Kotb is also a mother to 3-year-old daughter Hope.”Hanging with the girls,” Kotb said of what she’s doing today. “We did all the Valentine’s stuff. We made stuff, Haley made me a cute little Valentine this morning when I came downstairs.”

“3 a.m. she was outside of my door. ‘Hi.’ ‘Oh, hi!’ ‘I just wanted to say I made you a note for Valentine’s Day.’ I was like, ‘Ugh, the sweetest.’ But she just got up and went to the bathroom. She wasn’t waiting! I was worried a little,” Kotb laughed

Back in January 2022, Kotb had announced her split from her partner of eight years, Joel Schiffman, with whom she adopted Haley and Hope with. Ten months later, she went on to say she was optimistic about finding love again.

“My sister said to me once, ‘Are you afraid of being by yourself?’ And I know this is so weird, but I said to her, ‘I am not going to be by myself,'” she revealed. “Like, I actually know it, as sure as I’m sitting next to you at this desk. I have two beautiful daughters who I am wild about, obviously.”

“But I know with certainty — and it’s the strangest feeling to know that. Like, I can sometimes feel him, but I don’t see what he looks like, but I feel like it will happen … I’m not on the hunt, but I have a weird, like, tingly Spidey-sense about it,” she continued.