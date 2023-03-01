Hoda Kotb’s Absence from ‘Today’ Show Explained: ‘Dealing With Family Health Matters’

Fans have expressed growing concern about Hoda Kotb’s absence from the Today show. She’s recently been taking a break from appearing on the talk show, citing a “family health issue” as the reason for her temporary departure.

She hasn’t been on the show since February 17th. Her colleagues are filling in on her behalf so she can take the time that she needs to address personal concerns.

Sometime Soon

Kotb is an Emmy award-winning journalist and she has been hosting both the Today show with Savannah Guthrie and NBC’s daytime show with Jenna Bush Hager. Her last appearance on either show was a pre-taped President’s Day segment on February 20th.

Her absence went unexplained for quite a while and viewers were becoming increasingly concerned. Her co-host only said that Kotb was “out” when the topic came up on air. Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones have been filling in for Kotb.

Guthrie had to take a brief leave as well due to her contraction of COVID-19. While she recovered, Melvin provided viewers with explanations for both Guthrie and Kotb.

Well Wishes

Both @SavannahGuthrie and @HodaKotb are off today, with Savannah recovering from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. As for Hoda, she is okay and handling a family health matter. We’re sending our love to them both and can’t wait to see them in the studio soon 🧡 pic.twitter.com/EcfVV1zsac — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 1, 2023

“We mentioned that Savannah and Hoda are both off. Savannah, she’s home after a positive COVID test yesterday. We are wishing our friend a speedy recovery,” he shared. “And as for Hoda, we know a lot of you have been wondering how she’s doing. We can tell you that Hoda’s okay. She’s got a family health matter that she’s been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon.”

The network continues to show its support for the co-hosts, wishing them well as they navigate their personal and familial health challenges.

