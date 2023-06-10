How Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Keep The Spark Alive

Chris Pratt, 43, and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 33, have just celebrated a major milestone, which is their fourth wedding anniversary. The celebrity couple wed on June 8, 2019, in Montecito, California. Together, Schwarzenegger and Pratt have two young daughters, Lyla and Eloise. Pratt also has a 10-year-old son, Jack, from his marriage to Anna Faris.

To honor their marriage, Pratt turned to Instagram, posting an adorable selfie of the happy couple smiling while posing by some greenery. The photo is accompanied by the caption, “Happy Anniversary!! Mom and dads first night away in three years. Back to the spot where we said “I do!” Love you honey!” It was reported that Pratt brought his wife a bountiful bouquet of flowers, as well as a card that read, “Happy Anniversary my love.”

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Loving Posts

Schwarzenegger also turned to Instagram to share her love for her husband on their anniversary. Schwarzenegger posted a series of heartwarming photographs of her and Pratt, appearing to be in marital bliss. This post is captioned, “Came back to the place where it all happened ♥️ happy anniversary to my love angel face. I love life with you ♥️.”

Maria Shriver, Schwarzenegger’s mother, left a heartwarming comment on her daughter’s post. It reads, “Love this love you both love being inspired by your love love watching how you treat each other laugh with each other respect one another love becomes you bravo ❤️.”

While a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show, Pratt opened up about meeting Schwarzenegger at church when he was in a dark place. The Super Mario Bros. Movie voice actor said, “God has a fast-forward button. When it’s right, boom. You fall in love, you get married. Now we have two beautiful daughters to add to my family. My own journey, finding a higher power and leaning on that and being like, ‘please save me,’ and then feeling saved. And then shortly later finding the woman of my dreams.”