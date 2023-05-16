Chris Pratt Once Again Roasted For Excluding Anna Farris From Mother’s Day Post

Chris Pratt has come under fire online once again after he made a Mother’s Day Instagram post that did not mention his ex-wife, Anna Faris. Pratt was married to Faris from 2009 to 2018 and the two share one 10-year-old son named Jack. Pratt has been married to Katherine Schwarzenegger since 2019.

This past Sunday, Pratt turned to Instagram to celebrate Mother’s Day and posted a photo of himself and his wife Katherine alongside both of their mothers. The caption for the post begins with, “Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers out there.” The rest of the caption has made some social media users raise their eyebrows.

Chris Pratt Leaves Ex-Anna Faris Out of Celebratory Instagram Post

As the caption of Pratt’s post continues, he writes kind words about Katherine, who is the mother of his two young daughters, but never mentioned Faris, whom he spent almost a decade with. The post continues, “Especially grateful today for Katherine. You’re a wonderful partner. You’ve provided me such a blessed life. Our two daughters are so lucky to have you and you’re the best step mama to Jack. And to my mom, Kathy, you raised us with such love and light and laughter— so grateful for you today and always. And to Maria, the best Mama G, I’m lucky to have you as a mother-in-law. And to all of the other moms in my life, I’m so grateful for all you do- thank you so much. Hope you feel celebrated today.”

Several people online felt that not only was not mentioning Faris disrespectful but mentioning Katherine and Jack’s relationship took it even further. One Instagram user commented, “And ur [sic] other baby mama? … And the other mother? … What about jacks mom?” while another user wrote, “It would not have killed you to acknowledge the mother of your first child by nam[e] like really!”

Despite Chris upsetting some over his post, many of his fans were quick to defend the Guardians of the Galaxy star. One Instagram user commented, “He literally said happy Mother’s Day to ALL of the mothers out there, that includes his ex. Everyone calm down.”Another person claimed that Faris “never made a father’s day post about him after they broke up either.”