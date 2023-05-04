Chris Pratt Unveils the Adorable Grandpa Name of Arnold Schwarzenegger

Marvel star Chris Pratt recently opened up to ET about his and his children’s relationship with his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Pratt has been married to Katherine Schwarzenegger since 2019, and the couple share two young daughters. Pratt also has a 10-year-old son named Jack from his first marriage, which was with actress Anna Faris.

While speaking to ET during the New York premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, he revealed that his daughters, 2-year-old Lyla and Eloise, who is a little under 1 year old, call their famous grandfather an adorable nickname. Pratt said, “Isn’t that so nice? Arnold, Opa, Arnold we call him, he came to the premiere. And yeah, he was so nice to give me love and support on his social media. He really liked the movie.” Pratt feels as though the name Opa, which is a common alternative to grandpa in Germany, is enjoyed by Schwarzenegger.

Chris Pratt Has a Strong Relationship with Father-In-Law Arnold Schwarzenegger

I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW. @prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 28, 2023

Pratt and Arnold seem to have a healthy relationship and a close bond. Back in April, Schwarzenegger tweeted about how much he loved the new Guardians of the Galaxy movie, which hits theaters May 5. Schwarzenegger wrote, “WOW @prattprattpratt you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I’m very, very proud of you.”

Pratt appeared to be humbled by the positive reaction his famous father-in-law had for his new film, and has no doubts that Schwarzenegger’s thoughts are true. Pratt said, “I think he’d be honest with me. If he didn’t like it, I don’t think he would post it.”

As a guest on a recent episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, Pratt revealed even more details regarding the relationship he shares with the action star and former governor. Pratt told Meyers, “I’ve gotten obviously to know him now as just a regular guy and all of that. He’s a great grandfather, a great dad, and a good father-in-law and he’s got a wealth of experience, oddly, in the world of promoting blockbuster action movies. It’s like, who else are you gonna talk to about that kinda stuff? So that’s pretty cool.”