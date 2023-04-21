Inside Bill Hader and Ali Wong’s Relationship

Shortly after confirming their relationship status, comedians Bill Hader and Ali Wong were spotted locking lips while celebrating the actress’s birthday.

In a set of exclusive photos from Page Six, the pair was seen taking a leisurely hike in Los Angeles in casual attire, pausing for the occasional smooch-break. Later, they headed out for a romantic dinner.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Bill Hader hadn’t named names when he referred to his new girlfriend in an interview with Collider, but many were already speculating about the couple. A representative for Hader confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the mystery girl was, in fact, Wong. Now we have the photo evidence to prove it!

Things Are Heating Up for the Comedian Couple

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images, JC Olivera/Getty Images

This isn’t the couple’s first rodeo when it comes to relationships— even a relationship with each other. The Barry actor and the Always Be My Maybe actress originally dated for a few months last year. Information about this short-lived romance is limited— they were already broken up by the time Page Six had even reported they were dating. An inside source later revealed that the duo had their reasons for wanting to keep their love a secret.

“Only a small circle of A-list comedians know and everyone was thrilled about it,” said the source, claiming that those in the couple’s inner circle “helped them protect the relationship in light of Ali’s divorce.” Allegedly, the reason for the initial split was the pair’s conflicting schedules.

Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta at the Premiere of Always Be My Maybe in 2019. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Ali Wong recently separated from her entrepreneur husband, Justin Hakuta. Reportedly, there are no hard feelings about the breakup. The actress shares two kids with him, and they are expected to co-parent. Bill Hader is also divorced, having been previously married to director Maggie Carey, with whom he shares three daughters.

We’re not sure what’s next for the happy couple, but Hader revealed to Collider that he was planning a vacation. He didn’t mention whether or not his partner would be joining him.

Read More: Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Make Their First Appearance Since Engagement Announcement