Biden ATF Director Unable To Define ‘Assault Weapon’ (Video)

Representative Jake Ellzey posed a very simple question to Biden ATF Director Steve Dettelbach days ago during a hearing… Can you define the term ‘Assault Weapon’.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Dettelbach was unable to provide a definition. He can be quoted as saying…

“I’ll go shorter than that, because honestly, if Congress wishes to take that up, I think Congress would have to do the work, but we would be there to provide technical assistance. I, unlike you, am not a firearms expert to the same extent as you maybe, but we have people at ATF who can talk about velocity of firearms, what damage different kinds of firearms cause, so that whatever determination you chose to make would be an informed one.” Biden ATF Director Steve Dettelbach

How can the ATF be for a ban on something that they cannot define? It reveals the true nature of the use of the word. ‘Assault Weapon’ is a loose, undefined term that allows for government to place broad restrictions on firearms across the board.

Is a shotgun an assault weapon? If used to assault somebody, of course! Your golf clubs could become ‘assault clubs’ just by mere use in a violent altercation.

See how this works? See a clip of the ATF Director stammering all over himself below…

Biden says he wants to ban assault weapons, but his own ATF Director Steve Dettelbach can't even define what they are: "I'm not a firearms expert" pic.twitter.com/v50ElLnBG3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 18, 2023

Remember, the Democrats spend day after day calling for assault weapons bans, but cannot even define what an assault weapon is.

It reveals exactly what they are after… A total gun ban. At the end of the day, the American Left will only be happy when guns are confiscated from Constitutionally protected gun owners, and our Second Amendment is destroyed.

We can never let that happen!