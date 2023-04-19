‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Trailer Brings The Franchise Back To Its Roots

The popular Insidious franchise is returning to its roots with its newest installment, Insidious: The Red Door. The first official trailer for Insidious: The Red Door has just dropped, and reveals that the Dalton family, who was featured in the first two movies of the franchise, is at the new film’s forefront.

Insidious: The Red Door is the 5th film in the horror franchise and stars several members of the original cast including Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, Andrew Astor, Lin Shaye, and Patrick Wilson, who is also the director of the film. Only Shaye has appeared in an Insidious film past Insidious: Chapter 2. Insidious: The Red Door will follow Dalton Lambert, the child who encountered “the further” in the very first movie, as he unlocks demons from his past while away at college. And we’re talking literal demons here, folks.

Frightening Trailer for 5th Insidious Film

The trailer for the new film begins by showcasing several images from the first two Insidious movies before jumping 10 years into the future. Josh Lambert (Wilson) is having strange visions, but can’t quite remember the trauma from his past in order to fully heal. After Josh drives his son Dalton (Simpkins) to college to study art, Dalton accidentally starts to unlock the demons from his past while attending a painting class.

When Dalton was a boy, he fell into a coma that trapped his soul in a demonic realm called “the further,” and now, “the further” wants Dalton back. To stop this nightmare for once and for all, father and son must travel back into “the further” to settle the score. As the trailer continues, viewers are shown frightening images of a demon pulling off its own skin, a creature smothered in plastic wrap, and Josh and Dalton attempting to travel through the titular “red door.” Viewers are also treated to a creepy new rendition of the song “Tiptoe Through the Tulips,” which is a staple in the franchise

Insidious: The Red Door is currently scheduled to be released theatrically on July 7. James Wan, the director of the first two Insidious films, serves as a producer this time around.