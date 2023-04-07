 ‘Scream VI’ Becomes Franchise’s First Film in 26 Years to Surpass $100 Million

They say good things come in threes, but maybe it’s really sixes. Slasher sequel Scream VI has hit a milestone by becoming the first movie in the popular franchise to potentially hit $100 million at the domestic box office since Scream 2. Scream VI currently holds a domestic gross of $99,910,592, and is expected to hit $100 million in the next day or two.

The original Scream from 1996, which is currently the highest-grossing in the franchise, raked in a domestic total of $103,046,663, and Scream VI is expected to surpass that. Scream 2 was the last film in the franchise to hit over $100 million domestically, pulling in $101,363,301.

Scream VI’s Epic Box Office Results

Worldwide, Scream VI has already pulled in an epic $154.4 million. Scream VI, which was released theatrically on March 10, is a direct sequel to last year’s franchise reboot, simply titled Scream. Scream VI follows Sam Carpenter and her sister Tara, both survivors from the previous entry, as they encounter a new massacre at their college campus in New York City, committed of course by the legendary Ghostface. Scream VI features an all-star cast that consists of Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Hayden Panettiere, Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, and Courteney Cox.

During Scream VI‘s red carpet premiere, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett were asked by Deadline if there will be a Scream 7, to which they replied, “We hope. We want to be watching Scream movies whether we’re involved or not for the rest of our lives.” They then added, “We’re so happy it’s back.” Since the film is such a box office success, it seems Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett will most likely get their wish.

