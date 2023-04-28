Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Pregnant ‘Film Daughter’ Lindsay Lohan: ‘What a Mama She Will Be’

Jamie Lee Curtis recently showed support for Freaky Friday co-star Lindsay Lohan‘s pregnancy in an Instagram post. Curtis posted several photos from Lohan’s baby shower, who revealed back in March that she and her husband Bader Shammas were expecting a baby.

The photos posted by Curtis showcase Lohan sporting a baby bump as well as many other images of Lohan celebrating her pregnancy with family and friends. Curtis captioned the post, “My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up! So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be.”

Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Her Pregnancy With Loved Ones

Lohan’s mother Dina, who was also in attendance at the baby shower, spoke to ET about the event. She said, “What a beautiful baby shower we gave my sweet angel Lindsay this weekend, surrounded by family and friends, filled with the utmost joy and love. We are blessed and over the moon in anticipation for our baby miracle to arrive.”

Lohan and Curtis seemed to have stayed close since filming on the 2003 hit body-swap family comedy, Freaky Friday. When asked by ET about her friendship with Curtis and the potential of a Freaky Friday sequel, Lohan said, “I love Jamie. I would definitely love to work together again, and we have spoken so we will see. I think when you work with such incredible people, you always want to have a chance to work with them again, especially when so much time has passed. And to share those experiences and bring something great back to life for a new audience to see and a different generation, I think it’s just the best.”

Curtis also spoke to ET regarding her thoughts on the possibility of a second Freaky Friday film, and she had a specific idea in mind for the in-talks sequel. The recent Oscar winner said, “just watching Lindsay try to be a grandma [in a sequel] makes me laugh, and then me being a grandma trying to take care of toddlers makes me laugh. So, I’m assuming it’ll be something, or it won’t be anything, we don’t even know yet.” Now that Lohan is going to be a mom, this potential role seems like an extremely fun one to tackle.