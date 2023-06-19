A man and his wife had been on a casual stroll, spending some time with their dogs in Central Park, New York. The peaceful excursion went downhill fast as another park visitor had destruction on his mind, eventually causing the death of a beloved dog.

The madness began on Saturday when the killer let his three pit bulls approach and harass Brian and his wife’s 17-year-old miniature pinscher as reported by the New York Post. The couple had been sitting on a park bench with their two dogs, the mini pinscher and a 14-year-old pit bull-German shepherd mix when the scene unfolded. Brian then told the man that he shouldn’t let that happen.

Instead of just walking away from the scolding, the suspect engaged and it only got worse from there. In no time the riled up dog-owners were angrily quarreling. Brian claimed: “And then he just wanted to be a tough guy and he started trying to talk to me like he’s my dad. I know the guy, I’ve spoken to him. But his dogs never tried to bite my dog.” Brian felt that the arguing was nothing more than “regular, stupid guy words.”

Devastating Video Shows Central Park Dog Killer Walking Away After Terrifying Attack

Unfortunately, that is not how the other man felt about the encounter. He let his pit bulls loose on Brian and his wife Melanie. Melanie picked up their pinscher and tried to back off as the pit bulls and the suspect went after Brian.

Brian defended himself by launching one of the attacking dogs with a solid kick. The next thing the couple knew, the other man had pulled out a blade and knifed Eli, the pit bull-German shepherd mix.

In a flurry of shock and dismay, Brian shouted “You killed my dog, you piece of s—t!” At that, the suspect called off his dogs and walked away without an ounce of remorse. The couple rushed Eli to a nearby vet where they found out some bad news. Unfortunatly, the dog was in rough shape and it would take a lot to get him patched up. Even worse, Eli also had a tumor that would have ended his life in a few months no matter what the vet could do about the knife attack.

With heavy hearts, the owners had to put down the dog that Brian rescued 12 years before, and who had been a close friend ever since.

The suspect has yet to be found, he was last reported wearing an orange hat, gray shirt, and blue jeans.

