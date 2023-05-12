Jeremy Allen White, Star of ‘The Bear,’ to Divorce Wife Addison Timlin

Rising star Jeremy Allen White has been hit with divorce papers.

After three years of marriage, Addison Timlin filed for divorce on Thursday, according to TMZ. As of yet, the cause of the split is not known. The couple shares two daughters, 4-year-old Ezer and 2-year-old Dolores.

White spoke to GQ about his relationship with Timlin in a wide-ranging interview after shooting to fame in FX’s The Bear. He revealed that he met his future wife in high-school at the age of 14.

“I was instantly very much into her and she, me too, I think,” he recalled. “But she had a boyfriend. I was just so clumsy about all that stuff. And then she went to a different school and I was really broken up.”

Us Weekly tells us that the pair was drawn together while filming Afterschool (2008). Ten years later, they were expecting their first child. In October 2019, they tied the knot in California.

Heartbreaking Divorce Comes After Golden Globes Win

When The Bear started streaming on Hulu last summer, it was an instant success that not only catapulted Jeremy Allen White to stardom, but also made him a sex symbol. In his GQ interview, White said that while he understood why so many people were attracted to his character, some of the thirst Tweets were “embarrassing.”

Earlier this year, the actor was awarded a Golden Globe for his performance in the hit show. White gave a special shoutout to his wife during his acceptance speech, saying, “I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you’ve done.”

Addison Timlin also shared a sweet message to her husband on her Instagram. Including a photo of the actor holding his trophy, she wrote, “When I watched the pilot for The Bear, I cried my fucking heart out. I think somewhere I must’ve known how much life was about to change, but mostly I just knew that the world was about to discover what I’ve known all along. What a privilege it’s been to know first.”