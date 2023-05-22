Jimmy Buffett Is Heading ‘Home’ and Going on a Fishing Trip After Hospital Stay

The 76-year-old singer was admitted to hospital with an illness last week. On Friday, they said they would be going home the next day.

Get Well Soon

“Thank you for the outpouring of support and well wishes,” he posted to Facebook. “I head home tomorrow for a while, and then will go for a fishing trip with old friends, along with paddling and sailing and get myself back in good shape.”

Once he was feeling better, Buffett said he would begin organizing concerts, including a rescheduled one in Charleston, South Carolina, which had been canceled due to his hospitalization.

“Once I am in shape, we will look at the whens and wheres of shows. I think playing is as therapeutic for me as it is for fans to listen and sing along,” he continued. “Looking forward to announcing a new date for Charleston as well as some new shows! Fins up!”

On Thursday, the singer-songwriter released a statement saying that they had been taken to a hospital in Boston following a medical check-up “to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

Good Healing

He began his note with a Mark Twain note, “Challenges make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.”

“I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston,” he added, “I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup. You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a [tow] headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico,” he continued.

At the end of his note, Buffett expressed his gratitude for the support, prayers and loyalty he had received from his fans throughout the years. He concluded by saying, “Just remember, ‘NOT YET!'”