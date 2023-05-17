Three Elderly Women Murdered In ‘Purely Random’ New Mexico Shooting

Three elderly women were identified by authorities as the victims of the New Mexico shooting on Monday.

Tragic Events

On Tuesday, police held a press conference to announce that three elderly people had died while driving in a neighborhood in Farmington, New Mexico. The victims were Shirley Volta 79, Gwendolyn Schofield, 97, and Melody Ivie, 73.

Police say Ivie was the daughter of Schofield, and both were in the same car when they were shot and killed.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“This is such a tragic event, it’s overwhelming to the senses,” Deputy Chief Kyle Dowdy shared with reporters. “I don’t care what age you are. I don’t care what else is going on in your life. To kill three innocent, elderly women that were just absolutely in no position to defend themselves is always going to be a tragedy.”

On Monday, authorities confirmed that they had “confronted and killed” the shooter; 18-year-old Beau Wilson, a student at Farmington High School. At the time of the incident, there were more than 100 calls reporting the shooting.

Authorities say that over 100 rounds were fired between the shooter and police. Two officers who responded suffered gunshot wounds. Thankfully, they are both recovering.

Police Statements

97-year-old Gwendolyn Schofield, her daughter Melody Ivie and 79-year-old Shirley Voita were all traveling in their cars when an 18-year-old gunman fired more than 100 rounds in a New Mexico neighborhood on Monday.



All three were killed — and six more were injured. pic.twitter.com/UW2kKsJeMx — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 17, 2023

Police Chief Steve Hebbe stated that the gunman shot from three different, legally acquired guns, one of which was an AR-style rifle. He added that the shooting seemed to be “purely random,” with no known connection between the shooter and the victims. There were four other individuals injured in the shooting.

State Rep. Mark Duncan also made a statement regarding the incident, “These are women whose whole entire life was devoted to their family, to their church and to their community.”