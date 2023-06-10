John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Share Adorable Photos of Son

John Mulaney just gave his Instagram followers an important parenting lesson. Never let your guard down around a toddler!

Videos by Rare

On Wednesday, the stand-up artist shared a hilarious photo of his son, 1-and-a-half-year-old Malcolm. The picture shows the child sitting in his father’s lap, pressing his thumbs into the distressed comedian’s eyes.

“It started out as a hug…” Mulaney wrote in the caption.

Baby Malcolm Goes Right for the Eyes

Mom and girlfriend Olivia Munn had an equally funny, and slightly more wholesome, photo to share. In her Instagram story, the Love Wedding Repeat actress posted an image of Malcolm wearing a plaid button-down shirt and a pair of beige pants.

“We dress him like an old man and it’s just too cute,” she wrote on the picture.

Screengrab from Olivia Munn/Instagram

Malcolm was dressed in a similar outfit when he joined his parents for lunch on Mother’s Day. The family enjoyed some delicious-looking Korean barbecue while John Mulaney envied his son’s effortless style.

“I wish they made his shirt in my size,” he commented on his partner’s post.

Both Mulaney and Munn love updating their followers on their son’s cutest shenanigans. Recently, the first-time parents enjoyed some family time in Las Vegas while Mulaney performed a series of shows there.

In a downright adorable Instagram video, Munn captured the moment that Malcolm recognized his father on an advertisement. “Dada!” he says, pointing to the poster.

We’re not sure what the trio has planned for Father’s Day, but if last year is any indication, John Mulaney will probably get a funny story or two out of the holiday. In 2022, the comedian appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and revealed how he and his son celebrated the big day.

“He got me a plethora of gifts,” he told his host, via People. “I woke up, and I had breakfast with him. And his new thing is when I turn the phone on and it’s in selfie mode and I put it on video, he grabs it and slowly brings the camera into his mouth. So, all his films have the same twist ending.”

Mulaney also revealed that his kid “loves being on tour,” calling him “a great roadie.”