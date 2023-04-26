Olivia Munn Shares Photos of John Mulaney and Son Malcolm

What happens in Vegas… is just plain adorable if you’ve been looking through new mom Olivia Munn‘s Instagram!

The 42-year-old actress spent the weekend in Las Vegas visiting partner John Mulaney, 40, as he performed a stretch of four shows. Obviously, she brought baby Malcom, the couple’s 1-year-old, along for the ride. Her Instagram posts and stories from the trip are too cute, according to People.

Baby Malcolm Takes Las Vegas By Storm

In a post captioned, “Vegas lately…” the Love Wedding Repeat actress shared a photo dump from her travels, featuring sweet videos of her son as well as a couple of stunning selfies. In one clip, she holds her toddler up to view a poster for Mulaney’s performances. Malcom immediately recognizes him, pointing and saying, “Dada!”

This isn’t the first time that the former television host has taken to social media to show off her child. A quick scroll through her Insta account shows tons of beautiful photos of her baby boy, as well as some cute and funny family moments with Mulaney — like the time the couple figured out that their toddler had discovered how to open the door.

“Oh no,” Munn captioned the video, “I’m not prepared! Aggghh!!”

Mulaney hilariously commented, “I should teach him to knock first.”

John Mulaney just released a new stand-up comedy special on Netflix, titled John Mulaney: Baby J, which deals with his drug previous addiction. In it, he also addresses the time that a group of friends, all famous comedians, staged an intervention to get him into rehab. He recounts that his fellow humorists may have saved his life with their confrontation.

Munn took to her Instagram story yesterday to promote the show.

“Malcolm’s dad’s special ‘Baby J’ drops tomorrow on @netflix @netflixisajoke,” she wrote.