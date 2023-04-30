John Mulaney Turned Down Offer To Replace Jon Stewart On ‘The Daily Show’

During a recent appearance on the “Basic!” podcast, comedian John Mulaney revealed that if things had gone differently, he would have been the one to replace Jon Stewart as the host of The Daily Show in 2015 instead of Trevor Noah. However, Noah was ultimately chosen for the role and recently stepped down after hosting the show for seven years.

“It was shortly after the SNL 40th anniversary,” Mulaney revealed to hosts Doug Herzog and Jen Cheney.

“I had a sitcom on Fox,” he noted. “They’d aired all 13 [episodes], but it was canceled. It didn’t do good numbers, but at least critics reviled it. So, it was a fun time.”

According to Mulaney, he was approached by Ken Alterman, the then-president of Comedy Central, around the time when his sitcom Mulaney was canceled. Alterman asked Mulaney if he would be interested in becoming the host of The Daily Show.

“I was extremely flattered that y’all were asking me about it,” Mulaney stated.

“I sensed they would be big shoes to fill. I think I also was gun-shy from putting myself out there at that moment after the Fox run. And I sensed all eyes would be on whoever came after Mr. Stewart,” he added.

Mulaney felt that the timing to take over was off. “It wasn’t the right thing at that moment, but I remember saying to Kent, ‘I wish it was five years from now.’ And he went, ‘Yeah, but it’s not.’ I mean, I just remember Kent had a great tone of, ‘I hear you. I’m here to hear out anything you have to say, but it’s now, and we’re asking you about it, and we can’t talk hypothetically for that long at this dinner, John,’” Mulaney stated.

