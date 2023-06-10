If Prince Harry ever wanted to go back to his pre-Megxit life, one royal correspondent thinks his family would be more than welcoming. That is, as long as he doesn’t bring his wife.

BBC journalist Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine that, even after everything that’s happened, the royal family couldn’t stay mad at Harry for long. Meghan Markle, on the other hand, is another story.

Could Prince Harry Be Forgiven, or Will He Be Forgotten?

Carl Court/Getty Images

“I think that Harry, without Meghan, would be forgiven and welcomed back into the royal fold in the fullness of time,” she said, via the New York Post.

She added, “I think there is still enough goodwill towards Harry, well, to the old Harry that we all remember. He could recoup the ground he’s lost and in time and be welcomed back. But I don’t think it’s anywhere on the horizon.”

It doesn’t necessarily seem like reconciliation with his family is at the forefront of Harry’s mind. In his recent witness statement against the Associated Press, the Duke of Sussex accused the monarchy of hiding information during the News Group phone hacking scandal.

Previously, the 38-year-old gave his father and brother the cold shoulder at King Charles III’s coronation. Spending hardly any time with them, Harry returned to California immediately after the ceremony. Meghan Markle did not attend at all.

Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan essentially walked out on palace life in 2020, maintaining their titles but renouncing their positions as working royals. An interview from 2017 seems to indicate that the prince was having thoughts of leaving long before that.

However, a former butler believes that the duke may still consider purchasing a property in the UK. Grant Harrold, who worked for then-Prince Charles from 2004 to 2011, told the New York Post that “it’s always possible that one day he might want to come home.”