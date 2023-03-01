Jordyn Woods Take Selena Gomez’s Side Amid Feud with Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber

Jordyn Woods has Selena Gomez’s side in a feud that has been going on with Kylie Jenner and Haley Bieber for more than a week. Although Woods has no connection to the drama itself, it’s pretty clear why she decided to take Gomez’s side.

Although she didn’t directly make a declaration of war, she did stir up the pot by showing off the lip liner from Gomez’s make-up brand, Rare Beauty. Ironically enough, the lip liner is called “Kind Words.”

Jordan Woods Sides With Selena

The timing of her post seems pretty obvious the week after Jenner had started her so-called beef with Gomez. This after Jenner publicly decided to cancel Woods after an alleged affair with Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

What is this Feud about? None other than eyebrows. Yes, eyebrows. Selena had posted a social media of her showing off her eyebrows saying that she accidentally laminated them too much. That’s when Jenner shared a picture of her own eyebrows the next day saying “this was an accident?” She also followed it up with a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Bieber, focusing on their eyebrows.

As expected, Gomez’s fans went wild and quickly began to investigate, pinpointing both Jenner and Bieber as mean girls. They also went on to criticize Bieber even more due to her relationship with Justin Bieber, who she started dating just 2 months after Gomez and Bieber got out of a years-long relationship.

Feud Drama

Although there seemed to be an apparent peace between them last year, the feud started all over again just last month when Haley posted and now deleted TikTok that many thought she was calling out the singer.

Gomez announced that she was taking a break from social media just last week amid all the drama, saying that she loves who she is, adding, “ this is a little silly.”

Eyebrows, who knew they would cause so much drama? Good for Woods.