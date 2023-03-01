Justin Bieber Cancels Rest of 2023 Tour Dates Over Facial Paralysis

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber announced that he is cancelling his ‘Justice World Tour’ today because of a facial paralysis issue that continues to plague the singer.

29 years old, Bieber has been diagnosed with something called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. KTLA reported on the illness…

Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears, according to Mayo Clinic. It can cause painful shingles rash, facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear. KTLA on Bieber illness

In this video below, you can see a clip of Bieber showing his facial paralysis on camera. This video was posted back in June of last year when Bieber cancelled tour dates across North America.

What is causing these issues? Why is such a young man having such devastating health problems at such a young age?

His wife, Hallie Bieber, was also hospitalized last year for having stroke-like symptoms. Doctors discovered a large blood clot in her brain. She has since recovered.

Bieber and his representatives have not commented on the cancellation of the tour. It began circulating in the news after fans discovered that the rest of the tour dates had been cancelled from all ticket providing websites.

Fans will reportedly receive a full refund.

While speaking to fans in that video from June, Bieber can be quoted as saying…

After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realize that I need to make my health the priority right now.” Justin Bieber on Cancellations in June of 2022

Whatever is going on with his health is obviously a serious issue. We can only speculate why any of it is occurring at this point.

There are surely millions of disappointed fans who will not get to attend his concert, which has been reportedly pushed back since 2020.