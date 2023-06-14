Kanye West and ‘Wife’ Bianca Censori Seen Packing on PDA During Lunch Date

It looks like things got a little steamy between Kanye West and Bianca Censori on their most recent date. The celebrity couple was caught smooching al fresco in Santa Monica on Tuesday.

Photos obtained by Page Six show the Life of Pablo rapper getting affectionate with his partner during lunch at The Lobster restaurant. Censori was wearing a bold, backless top with a pair of tights and sparkly high-heels. Her platinum pixie haircut was brushed gently to the side. Meanwhile, West kept it casual with a t-shirt, sweatpants, and a fanny pack.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori Are Married, Just Not Legally

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

West, who has changed his name to Ye, tied the knot with Bianca Censori in a symbolic ceremony in Beverly Hills. The couple has not filed for a marriage certificate. Before “wedding” the musician, Censori was an architect in Australia. She met her “husband” when she started working for his clothing brand, Yeezy.

Since making their relationship official, the Grammy winner and the designer have made several headlines with their unusual outfits. Recently, Censori was spotted making a bold fashion statement at KFC — not wearing pants! Instead, she opted for a black t-shirt and a pair of sheer black tights. She also decided not to wear shoes.

Before that, Censori appeared at a church service in L.A. wearing what looked like a full body stocking, which covered her from head to toe. She finished the look with a pair of high-heeled boots and a huge ring of padding around her shoulders.

Yeezy’s Head of Architecture posted a photo of the outfit to her Instagram, captioning the turtle-like ensemble, “Happy place.”

Surprisingly, Censori was dressed on the conservative side at Ye’s 46th birthday party, according to Page Six. She was sporting a leather trench coat as she entered the venue hand-in-hand with her step-daughter, North. Of course, the designer’s outfit was especially tame compared to the naked models being used as sushi serving platters during the event — a choice that has since received criticism online.