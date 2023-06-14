Sore Loser Hillary Clinton on 2024 Election: “Biden Is In A Very Strong Position” (Video)

Hillary Clinton appeared on “Pod Save America” yesterday to discuss the arrest of former President Donald Trump. Clinton was throttled by Trump in the 2016 Election in a historic upset.

It seems that Clinton is still extremely bitter.

During a portion of that podcast, Hillary Clinton claimed that Joe Biden is “in a very strong position to run a campaign that doesn’t have to talk about him”.

See a clip of that moment below…

HILLARY CLINTON: "Biden is in a very strong position to run a campaign that doesn't have to talk about him" pic.twitter.com/Rjm9zQ2ADP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 14, 2023

Clinton then went on an unhinged rant against former President Trump. See a clip of that moment below…

You know you’re on the right track when Hillary Clinton is mad that President Trump hasn’t lost support. pic.twitter.com/HJpeFGlaf4 — DR. ETIQUETTE 🤦‍♂️ (@DrEtiquette) June 14, 2023

Vanity Fair reports on this appearance…

On the night before Donald Trump’s second arraignment, Hillary Clinton appeared in her element. Former Barack Obama aide Jon Lovett was interviewing Clinton in a downtown Manhattan auditorium; a liberal New York audience welcomed her with a standing ovation. “Republicans have taken to the airwaves in response to these charges,” Lovett said of Trump’s federal indictment, “and they’ve come to one conclusion: we must prosecute Hillary Clinton.” The audience laughed. “When in doubt,” Clinton replied, to roaring applause.

Vanity Fair obviously thinks its funny that Clinton’s actions killed Ambassador Chris Stevens, Glen Doherty, Sean Smith, and Tyrone Woods. They obviously think its grand that Hillary Clinton paid for fake information that was then used by her allies in the FBI to illegally spy on candidate and President Trump.

Hillary Clinton belongs in jail, and so does her husband. The trail of death they have left behind their political career is one of the most well-documented in U.S. history.

BITTER LOSER, CAREER CRIMINAL!