At Least 78 Dead and Dozen Missing After Fishing Boat Sinks Off Greece

A fishing boat capsized and sunk off the coast of Greece, leaving at least 78 dead and no less than 12 more accounted for in perhaps the worst such disaster of the year.

The coast guard, navy and others continue to take part in a thorough search-and-rescue mission that reportedly includes a place and helicopter. The spot of the accident took place in one of the deepest parts of the Mediterranean Sea, about 45 miles southwest of Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula.

Authorities said at least 104 people have been rescued so far.

It’s unclear how many remain missing, though reports suggest there were up to 400 people aboard the vessel. At least four of the survivors were hospitalized with hypothermia, CBS News reported. Many others were taken to sheltered areas set up by rescue personnel. Those survivors received medical care and dry clothes.

The Italy-bound boat was said to have sailed from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya before capsizing.

“A network of activists said it received a distress call from a boat in the same area whose passengers said 750 people were on board — but it was not clear if that was the vessel that sank,” CBS News wrote.