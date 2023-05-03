Katy Perry to Be Temporary Replaced on ‘American Idol’ Amidst Ongoing Drama

When it comes to Katy Perry taking a leave of absence from American Idol, well, the timing could not be more impeccable.

Perry is temporarily leaving the talent show to perform at King Charles’ upcoming coronation. But it may not hurt that Perry has been one of the harshest judges lately, drawing some jeers from the crowd.

Most recently, Perry blasted Nutsa Buzaladze’s glitzy outfit selections.

“Nutsa, every time you take the stage it’s like you glitter bomb the stage,” Perry said. “Listen, one thing that I would like to see from you is not one piece of glitter the next time. I know that is going to be hard.”

All the while, the crowd booed Perry.

That came one month after Perry was accused of mom-shaming contestant Sara Beth Liebe, a 25-year-old mother of three.

After Lee shared her story, Perry got up and walked behind the judges table.

“If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m going to pass out,” Lee said.

Perry’s response was not so kind.

“Honey, you’ve been laying on the table too much,” she quipped.

Lee later left the competition and shared a video on TikTok, saying she was hurt by Perry’s comments.

“I think that women supporting and uplifting other women is so cool and I think that mom-shaming is super lame and I think that it’s hard enough to be a mom and it’s hard enough to be a woman,” she said in a since-deleted video.

Along with Perry, Idol judge Lionel Richie will be headed to King Charles’ coronation to perform. But fellow judge Luke Bryan promised fans will not be disappointed with the fill-ins.

“It’s big time. It’s big time,” the country star told Entertainment Tonight. “The people that we have filling in, contestants have used their songs many, many times. A lot more than mine.”