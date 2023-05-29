Kelly Clarkson Shares Why Her Talk Show Is Relocating to New York City

The singer is moving her talk show from its stint in Los Angeles to Manhattan. She spoke with TalkShopLive about her reasons for moving the show.

Different Spaces

“I talked to them because I was like, ‘Guys, I need you to know what’s happening. It’s either I’m not going to be able to continue the show or I gotta go East Coast,'” Clarkson shared.

She talked about how, during COVID, she realized that “being isolated and so far from your family… that’s not good for anyone.”

“My family is East Coast, they’re North Carolina based. So it was one of those things where I just had to,” she shared, adding that “a lot of personal things going on, too.”

Clarkson added that it was important for her family to relocate. They “really needed a fresh start.”

She talked about the support she received from NBC. She explained to the network executives that “‘I know we can’t do this from my ranch so any chance we could do it in New York? It’s at least closer to my family.’ That was really the main reason.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show is moving to NBC Studios in 30 Rockefeller Center in Manhattan this fall. It will be filmed in Studio 6A with an audience present. An NBCUniversal spokesperson confirmed this news to ET earlier this month.

Announcements

Clarkson made an official announcement about the relocation on Instagram.

“In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve always led with my heart and what I believed to be right,” she posted. “I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable. I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show. As we prepare for a move to the east coast, I am more committed than ever to not only ensure that our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business.”

“Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself,” she added. “There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business, especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated.”