Lawsuit Accuses Jimmie Allen of Sexual Abuse and Rape of Woman on Management Team

Country music singer Jimmie Allen has been suspended by his record label after being accused of repeated sexual assaults on his former manager.

Allen, 37, is accused of raping and sexually assaulting the woman in a lawsuit.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

“Allen sexually harassed Plaintiff openly and publicly by making comments about her status as a single female, her innocence, and how hot she looked,” the suit states. “He did so from the stage, in front of the production crew and public audiences.”

The suit specifically alleges that Allen “regularly engaged in sexual harassment,” including a rape of a woman after a dinner that followed his appearance on American Idol.

“She lost consciousness and awoke naked in her hotel room several hours later, with Jimmie Allen insisting she take Plan B as soon as possible,” the suit continues. “Disoriented and confused, Plaintiff was bleeding vaginally. Plaintiff felt mortified and humiliated. She realized she had lost her virginity through no choice of her own and felt she had betrayed her faith.”

The suit goes on to say that Allen continued to harass the woman by opening a pornography website on her work computer, grabbing her breasts and putting his hands down her pants while in public.

The manager also accused Allen of making videotapes of their multiple sexual encounters to blackmail her into staying silent, the suit alleges.

Allen has strongly denied all allegations through his attorneys, who said that the relationship was consensual.

“It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues, and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever,” he said in a statement. “I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely.

“Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I’ve worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation.”

Allen’s record label, BBR Music Group, has since announced it is putting its own relationship with Allen on hold.

“In light of [Thursday’s] allegations against Jimmie Allen, BBR Music Group has decided to suspend all activity with him, effective immediately,” the label said, via People.

Allen was scheduled to perform at the CMA Fest in Nashville on June 11, but has been wiped from the lineup, the Country Music Association told People.

Read More: Steven Tyler Accused of Sexual Assaulting Minor in New Lawsuit