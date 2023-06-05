Lily-Rose Depp Describes Filming ‘The Idol’ as an Unforgettable Journey Leading Up to Series Debut

Lily-Rose Depp, who is currently starring in HBO‘s controversial new series, The Idol, has recently shared some kind words regarding the experience shooting the show. In the show, Depp plays Jocelyn, a pop idol in the middle of a comeback who falls for a cult leader, played by The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye).

This past Sunday, Depp turned to Instagram to honor the experience she had filming The Idol, in preparation for its June 4 debut. The post’s caption reads, “The idol premieres tonight <3, I can’t put into words how I’m feeling right now! This show and the people I was lucky enough to make it with mean everything to me.”

Lily-Rose Depp Dishes on Filming The Idol

Depp’s Instagram post consisted of a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of The Idol. Among the images are shots of Depp standing in front of a stage in a glamourous outfit, posing with The Weeknd, and having a discussion with series director Sam Levinson.

The post’s caption continues, “Shooting it was the most special experience I’ve ever had, and I thank my lucky stars every day for the most beautiful little family we all built together. My idol fam you know who you are- I love you guys so much. Sam and Abel, thank you for letting me be your Jocelyn. I’m still pinching myself that you picked me. Thank you for making my dreams come true, I love you both forever. Can’t wait for you guys to meet our family…. Xoxoxoxo.”

While speaking with ET at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where the show made its world premiere, Depp further elaborated on her The Idol character, Jocelyn. Depp said, “Of course, there are so many incredible pop stars of today that I have nothing but admiration and respect for — and of course, you can’t help but think of when you think of a character like Jocelyn — but we’re definitely not telling anybody else’s story or trying to base her on any real person. We actually drew from a lot of other influences that are not pop stars. We thought a lot about Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct and the Gene Tierneys and Lauren Bacalls… all of these women that were very inspiring to me for the role.”

Lily-Rose Depp is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. Depp has previously been seen on the big screen in the films Voyagers and Wolf, and will star in the upcoming horror reimagining, Nosferatu.