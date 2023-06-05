Pete Davidson’s Action-Packed Weekend in Las Vegas for Friend’s Bachelor Party

Funny guy Pete Davidson brought the laughs to his friend’s bachelor party over the weekend.

Last Friday, the SNL alum was spotted celebrating with a group of buddies in Las Vegas. First, the boys headed to Speed Vegas, a racetrack where customers can joyride in high-powered sports cars. Next, they took the party to David Blaine’s In Spades Live magic show.

“They were celebrating his good friend’s bachelor party,” a fellow audience member told People.

However, Davidson didn’t just sit back and watch the act — Blaine invited the comedian and one of his friends on stage to participate in a magic trick!

Pete Davidson Plays Magician’s Assistant to David Blaine

For the stunt, Blaine set up a row of cups on a table. Underneath one of them was an ice pick pointing straight up. He asked Davidson to touch the pick and confirm that it was sharp enough, which he did.

“Yep, you’re nuts,” said the Set It Up actor.

Once the identical disposable cups were mixed up and the magician’s eyes were duct-taped shut, the humorist was asked to guess which two were empty. After Davidson guided his hands to the cups, Blaine crushed them without hesitation. To the audience’s (and Pete’s) relief, he thankfully avoided the one with a pointy implement inside.

“How did you know?” asked the illusionist, to which his celebrity assistant replied, “I didn’t; I was just very scared!”

Unfortunately for Pete Davidson, however, that wasn’t the end of the trick. TMZ tells us that the Bupkis star was then asked to stab the the magician through the arm with the ice pick until it broke the skin on the other side.

While that might seem like a tough act to follow, the bachelor party didn’t end there. After the performance, Davidson and co. took in a UFC fight before ending the evening by shooting hoops at the University of Nevada.

Pete Davidson may have been flying solo during the guys’ night, but Us Weekly reports that he’s in a relationship with actress Chase Sui Wonders. The pair met while filming Bodies Bodies Bodies together in 2021.