65-Year-Old Sharon Stone Flaunts Iconic Figure in Revealing Bikini Photos

Sharon Stone still looks incredible, and she’s got the mirror selfies to prove it!

The 65-year-old celeb recently showed off her body on Instagram in a green, leopard print bikini that leaves little to the imagination. Posing in front of an iconic photo of old Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe, the Casino actress flaunted her assets in the booty-baring suit.

“Ready for summer,” reads the caption.

Stone received no shortage of positive words, fire emojis, and marriage proposals in her comments section. Brooke Burke said, “Yaaaaasssss queen. I don’t think you’ve ever been more sensual,” while comedian Whitney Cummings simply wrote, “I’m gay.”

This isn’t the first time that the star has caused a stir on social media. Last year, she posted another mirror selfie in the same room with a different bikini. She captioned it, “Why do I always get in shape when summers over?”

The Beauty of Living Twice author has talked about what aging means to her in the past. In a conversation with Vogue Arabia, Stone admitted that it can be difficult to feel beautiful as an older woman.

“I feel like women become invisible once we become moms and you’re 45 and people walk by you like you’re not there,” she said.

She also shared her feelings on cosmetic surgery, which changed drastically after having a stroke.

“I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again,” she recalled. After that experience, she said, her perception of popular anti-aging procedures changed from “cute luxury to some kind of massive, painful neurological need.”

One of the most iconic actresses of the 1990s, Sharon Stone continues to influence the next generation of stars. Lily-Rose Depp recently revealed to ET that one of the inspirations behind her persona in upcoming series, The Idol, was Stone’s character in Basic Instinct.

