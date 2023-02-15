Marc Anthony, 54, and Wife Nadia Ferreira, 23, Expecting a Baby Weeks After Getting Married

Congratulations are in order for Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira after they announced they are going to be parents. Through a joint statement on Instagram, the couple shared the news that the 23-year-old was pregnant with their first child, writing, “Best Valentine’s Gif Ever!!!”

“Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas. ♥️,” the couple wrote in Spanish, which translates to: “Thank you God for this great blessing in our lives.”

The announcement comes more than two weeks after the couple tied the knot during a ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami on January 28. To celebrate their nuptials, their closest friends attended including Victoria and David Beckham, Salma Hayek, Luis Fonsi, and Manuel Miranda.

Congratulations to the Happy Parents!

The musician and the pageant queen had initially sparked romantic rumors following an outing in Mexico City back in 2022. In March of that year, they confirmed their relationship on Instagram with a photo of them on an airplane.

“Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean,” the “I Need to Know” the singer wrote in the caption, which translates to, “May God multiply all that you wish us.” They quickly announced their engagement in May three months after going official.

The 54-year-old singer already has quite a blended family, including 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with Jennifer Lopez. He also shared 22-year-old Cristian Marcus and 19-year-old Ryan Adrian Muñiz with Dayanara Torrs as well as 28-year-old Ariana and 27-year-old Debbie Rosado.

Read More: