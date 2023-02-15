Did You Know Paul Rudd Owns a Candy Shop With Jeffrey Dean Morgan?

With all eyes on Hollywood’s biggest stars, spectators are constantly imploring their favorite creatives and artists to “branch out.” On the A-list, nothing says “old” like the present and to stay up-to-date, you must say about a billion steps ahead.

In honor of “doing it differently,” if you’re a fan of actor Paul Rudd, there may be something you didn’t know about your favorite Avenger. He is the proud owner of a candy shop.

Sweet History

Samuel’s Sweet Shop has been serving the sweet tooth of the Rhinebeck, New York public for several years. Rudd is a co-owner with his wife, Julie Rudd, The Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Morgan’s wife, One Tree Hill icon Hilarie Burton Morgan.

Originally, the shop was just a passion project between Paul and Jeffrey. When Jeffrey discovered that the shop was at risk of going out of business, they decided to rescue it. At first, Julie and Hilarie were just frequent, happy customers, but they decided to join in on running the business when the original owner passed away in 2014.

Plenty Of Enjoyment

The shop features a variety of sugary tweets and other refreshments. From chocolate to fruity candy, to pastries, Samuel’s has just about everything that kids and kids-at-heart could possibly dream of.

Rudd credits the majority of his interest to his blissful, child-like enjoyment of sweet treats.

“The long tube of bottle caps? I can’t get them because I’ll eat the whole tube of bottle caps, or I’ll eat the entire tube of the fruit Mentos,” Rudd told People in an interview about his booming small business.

Samuel’s has become quite the hot spot, drawing starry-eyed fans and sweet-toothed regulars.