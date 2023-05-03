Mariah Carey Receives First Tony Award Nomination for ‘Some Like It Hot’

Legendary singer Mariah Carey has just hit a milestone in her career after being nominated for her first-ever Tony Award. Carey produced Some Like It Hot, the recent Broadway adaptation of the hit 1957 romantic-comedy film of the same name starring Marilyn Monroe, and it has received a Tony Award nomination for best musical. Some Like It Hot is written by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, with music by Marc Shaiman.

Carey ecstatically shared the news to her Instagram story, writing, “Congratulations to the amazing cast and crew!!! Couldn’t have asked for better news to wake up to!!!” Carey has previously been nominated for 34 Grammys and won five throughout her extensive music career.

Mariah Carey’s First Tony Nomination as a Producer

In a statement she released at the time of the play’s initial launch, Carey said, “I first became familiar with this story through the timeless film starring Marilyn Monroe. She’s been an important touchstone throughout my life, so much so that I acquired her treasured baby grand white piano at an auction. When [producer] Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film, I knew I had to be a part of it. To see how this show continues to expand on the film’s legacy – pushing boundaries, promoting inclusion, celebrating diversity – I’m proud to help bring Some Like It Hot for today’s world to new audiences.”

Writer Amber Ruffin also spoke to ET about her experience with making Some Like It Hot, saying, “I really wanted to see how far we can push things there. I, also, am eager to learn Broadway, and the difference between Broadway and regular stage [shows] and, you know, the type of stuff I do and where the overlap is. It’s just really exciting.”

Some Like It Hot has received a total of 13 Tony Award nominations, including best direction, best book, best original score, and several awards for acting. The play follows several jazz musicians during the prohibition era. The Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11 on both CBS and Paramount+.