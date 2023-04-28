Pamela Anderson Looks Incredible in ‘Baywatch’ Inspired Swimsuit Collection

Pamela Anderson has stunned the internet with epic photos from a marketing campaign with Frankies Bikinis, promoting a collaboration between the former Playmate and the lingerie brand. The 90s-inspired capsule collection will be released on May 4.

Anderson looks as incredible as ever in the photos that were released by Frankie’s Bikinis. In some of the images, Anderson is sporting a very similar swimsuit to the one she iconically wore in the hit series, Baywatch.

Videos by Rare

Pamela Anderson’s Tribute to Her Baywatch Character

Anderson spoke to Vogue about her comfort with wearing swimsuits in the public eye. She said, “I’m always in a bathing suit. I’ve tried everything, so I’m a pretty good connoisseur when it comes to swimwear.” Anderson portrayed C. J. Parker in five seasons of Baywatch, which aired between 1989 and 1999.

Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello, who has known Anderson and her family for years, posted some photos to promote the upcoming capsule collection’s launch. The photos depict Anderson in the Baywatch-inspired look as well in a yellow bathing suit with a similar fit. The photos are accompanied by a caption that reads, “I truly can’t even find the words to express my gratitude to all that worked on this project. to know pam is to love her. We met when i was a kid in our little trailer park in malibu (where i grew up with her sons), a real full circle moment for the two of us. this collection is a reflection of all things pamela, & all things paradise cove.”

Anderson has been in the public eye as of late after releasing Pamela: A Love Story, a Netflix documentary about her life, as well as her memoir, Love, Pamela. She also made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in a recent run of Chicago.

Anderson expressed to ET Canada that the bathing suits from Frankies Bikinis are perfect for her, saying, “I want a bathing suit that I can get into the boat with, look at crabs with my niece on the rocks and get a tan. Now I have the bathing suits that I want.”