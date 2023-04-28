After Leaving ‘The Late Late Show,’ Where Will James Corden Be Heading Next?

After more than eight years, James Corden bid farewell to The Late Late Show. The amiable host’s final appearance on Thursday featured the surprise appearance of some famous friends and guests.

Prior to the finale, Corden hosted a primetime special that showcased pre-taped segments, including his final Carpool Karaoke with Adele, which was released online before the final episode.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

The special also featured some entertaining moments with Corden’s longtime friend and stunt partner Tom Cruise, who joined him in a live musical theater performance to get their adrenaline pumping. Dressed in animal costumes, the duo performed scenes from The Lion King on stage in Hollywood, making for a truly fun and unique experience.

For the last episode of The Late Late Show, the late-night host kicked things off with a playful skit about getting locked in a stairwell. Harry Styles humorously points out through the window of one of the locked doors that it’s not the best timing, considering it’s Corden’s final show.

The Final Episode



During his final monologue, Corden struggled to contain his emotions as he addressed the audience, which included his parents. The crowd responded with several cheers and chants which made the late-night host tear up.

In addition to the support from the audience, the host received a heartwarming video message from President Joe Biden. While playfully teasing Corden, the President also praised his remarkable and impactful tenure on the show.

“After the day you worked at the White House, I’m surprised you lasted 8 years in any job,” Biden said referring to his visit to the White House last year. He went on to congratulate him for his accomplishments throughout the show.

The Late Late Show’s final guests were Harry Styles and Will Ferrell, with the comedian leaving a lasting impression by smashing Corden’s desk to pieces with a huge mallet. But, the highlight of the night was the final installment of Corden’s fan-favorite game “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” which featured Corden, Styles, and Ferrell answering difficult questions or eating unpleasant foods to avoid answering.

One of the most memorable moments of the game occurred when Corden asked Styles if there was any possibility of a One Direction reunion. Surprisingly, Styles didn’t dismiss the idea.

The Final Carpool Karaoke

“I fear it’s not a yes or no question. I would never say never to that,” Styles went on to say. “I think that if there was a time where that was something we all wanted to do, I don’t see why we wouldn’t.”

During the interview with Styles and Ferrell, the conversation became more emotional when the pop star spoke openly about how proud he was to see Corden flourish during his tenure on the show.

“Can I just say that as a friend, I’m so incredibly proud of you for everything you’ve done. I remember when you decided to take on doing the show and watching you do it has been incredibly inspiring to me,” Styles told Corden. “On a personal note, you’ve been a safe space for me always, as a friend.”

“I am selfishly very excited that you’re coming home. But I’m so happy for you,” he went on to add, “And I’m really, really proud of you and I love you.”

Read More: Watch Jason Momoa and James Corden Barbecue in the Nude