Patrick Dempsey Says Martha Stewart is ‘Partying a Bit Too Much’

Leave it to Patrick Dempsey to just us some good good tea! Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo were able to catch up during an impromptu reunion! Sporting a new blonde look, the actor went on to dish on none other than Martha Stewart.

During the D23 Expo located in Anaheim, Dempsey spoke with Yahoo’s Kevin Plowly on the red carpet. The duo discussed Pompeo’s recent trip to Las Vegas, where she went ahead and brought up going to Stewart’s new luxurious restaurant that is located on the Strip.

Patrick Dempsey on Martha Stewart

A few people have asked: Here's the video of Ellen Pompeo crashing my interview with Patrick Dempsey, Dempsey taking my mic and stealing my job.



Congrats to @Yahoo/@YahooEnt's new host @PatrickDempsey. I'll now be chasing my dream of rebooting Can't Buy Me Love. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/vG9LTs3XJy — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) September 10, 2022

“Oh, I love Vegas. I just went and saw the new Bruno Mars Silk Sonic concert and Martha Stewart’s new restaurant, the Bedford. Amazing,” she told Dempsey. “That baked potato with caviar at the restaurant is right up your alley,” she continued.

Dempsey went on to ask Pompeo several playful questions about the 81-year-old chef. “How is Martha doing? She looks like she’s a little tipsy sometimes. She’s like partying a bit too much, Martha,” he joked. “But she’s, what? 90? So it’s great. She should.”

Martha Stewart Goes Topless

The actress went along with the conversation, asking him, “Did you see yesterday she posed topless with just an apron on?” To which Dempsey responded, “And she looked great by the way.”

Pompeo added, “Amazing! She’s so gorgeous.”

Stewart went topless in order to promote her new campaign with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters. “I started modeling when I was a young girl and if the job called for any bit of nudity in any way, I could go with it, it’s okay. I’m not embarrassed about it,” she noted.