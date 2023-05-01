Is Martha Stewart Jealous of Pete Davidson’s Girlfriend?

Last we heard about a potential pairing between Martha Stewart and Pete Davidson, the iconic homemaker was gushing over the younger comedian. She told Drew Barrymore that she wasn’t against the idea of dating Davidson one day. So, how did she feel about Davidson showing up to her house with his new girlfriend? Is Martha Stewart jealous? Here’s the inside scoop.

Martha Stewart was hanging at her home in Bedford, New York, on Easter Sunday when three visitors showed up at her door. Muffin Dowdle, a Westchester County-based real estate broker and big-time horse lover, had two additional guests by her side. They were SNL alum Pete Davidson and his new girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders.

“@hellofrommuffin dropped by with two friends @pete_davidson_bupkis and @chasesuiwonders They were out looking at our beautiful town of Bedford . I showed them around the farm and inside the winter house where the Easter Bunnies were getting ready for Sunday . Very cute couple !!!!” Stewart wrote.

Martha Stewart and Pete Davidson had their arms around each other as he held a carton of Easter eggs in his other hand. Next to the eggs was Chase Sui Wonders. Anyone with an eagle eye could see Davidson’s body language as very loving toward Stewart, as one of his feet was almost brushing up against Stewart’s foot, like a little game of footsie.

Stewart Calls Davidson’s Girlfriend “Lovely”

A few weeks later, Martha Stewart attended the Tiffany & Co.’s Landmark Reopening Gala in New York City. Entertainment Tonight pulled her aside to ask for her thoughts on Davidson and Wonders.

“He was just visiting at my house with his new girlfriend,” Stewart told ET. “[She’s] lovely! Lovely.”

Asked about Pete Davidson’s forthcoming Peacock series, Bupkis, Stewart said, “I can’t wait to see it.”

Pete Davidson Makes Women Swoon and No One Really Knows Why

The 29-year-old SNL actor and 26-year-old Out of the Blue actress were first linked after meeting several months ago on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies. TMZ published photos of the pair at a Rangers game, but Davidson’ rep stated at the time that they were just “great friends.” Davidson had just had a high-profile fling with model and author Emily Ratajkowski, who, like Pete, has an ever-growing list of lovers. “I attract the worst men,” Ratajkowski admitted after they broke up.

Pete Davidson has been called “deeply charming” by SNL star Chloe Fineman and a “pollinating bee” by radio personality Howard Stern. He recently told the Real Ones with Jon Bernthal podcast that he’s dated a dozen women in the past 10 years.

“I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about,” said Davidson. He pointed to his busy schedule and the fact that he’s in the show business, perhaps a nod to the ever-shifting romances that A-listers are often known for.

Considering the fact that Pete Davidson was living in his mom’s basement three years ago, this is all quite impressive. Men and women alike are continuously awed by whatever Pete Davidson’s je ne sais quois is. Is he charming? Is he well-endowed? Charlamagne the God tried to get to the bottom of this on The Breakfast Club.

“Since everybody’s always talking about your penis,” said Charlamagne.

“I don’t understand. It’s really not that special. It’s a very normal-sized penis,” Davidson divulged. “It’s big enough to enjoy and not big enough for it to hurt, is what I was told.”

Martha Stewart Is Still Pretty Hot at 81

Whatever Davidson has going for him, even Martha Stewart is enamored. At 81, the entrepreneur and TV personality is undoubtedly keeping up her own sex appeal. She posed topless for a coffee campaign 8 months ago and has been a longtime friend and recent business partner of Snoop Dogg. None of that truly meshes with the Martha Stewart we all knew long ago, but hey, she’s in her prime now. The previously convicted felon served a 5-month prison sentence in 2004 and re-emerged into her free life with a little more of an edge to her. She’s also worth about $400 million dollars, so let’s just say she’s got more than one thing going for her.

Stewart and Davidson Have Been “Jokingly” Romantically Linked Since the 2022 White House Correspondent’s Dinner

But why Martha Stewart and Pete Davidson? Where did this all come from?

Stewart and Davidson were initially linked when the homemaker celebrity was seen walking with Pete and his then-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. The trio were at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, and Pete and Martha were holding hands. The viral photos were reminiscent of the two playing casual footsy in their recent Easter photo. Once again, the third wheel was Davidson’s girlfriend. The sighting sparked rumors, perhaps meant to be a joke, that Stewart was behind Davidson and Kardashian’s breakup.

Stewart Told Drew Barrymore That She’d Be Open to Dating Davidson

In October 2022, Drew Barrymore pried into what Stewart really thought of Davidson while she was a guest on her show. The two women played a game of “Red Flag, Green Flag, Yellow Flag,” and Barrymore asked some pointed question about Stewart’s dating preferences. Barrymore loves to talk about love, whether real or imagined.

“Your date has as many tattoos as Pete Davidson,” said Barrymore. Stewart raised a green flag.

“Okay, your date is Pete Davidson,” Barrymore followed with. Another green flag from Stewart.

“I knew it, I knew it! There’s a thing on the internet where everyone wants you to go on a date with Pete Davidson,” said Barrymore.

Stewart pointed to the fact that Davidson has “dated so many women,” but acknowledged that he was also “sort of cute.”

“Oh, he is a good guy,” Stewart continued. “He’s a very good guy. And he knows how to get in and get out.”

The internet went crazy, practically begging Martha Stewart and Pete Davidson to date. But many missed a crucial detail that she shared with Daily Mail. “Pete Davidson is like the son I never had,” she said in August.

Despite all of Martha Stewart’s blushing, it’s likely that she’s feeling flattered that the public still considers her hot enough to date a 20-something. It’s undeniable that she’s been taking great care of herself over the years, putting her in the same category of “hot wise old woman” as say, Jane Fonda.

Martha Stewart Has Also Crushed on Brad Pitt

Stewart also isn’t obsessing over Davidson like some may think. She’s opened up about other celebrity crushes, such as Brad Pitt. In fact, Stewart admitted that she had an ongoing crush on Brad Pitt while speaking with Jimmy Fallon right around the time that she was being blamed for wrecking Davidson and Kardashian’s relationship.

“I just sort of melt,” she said on The Tonight Show. “He looks better and better as the years go by.”

She Also Said “Sorry Brad… You Are Getting Older”

Entertainment Tonight followed-up on Stewart’s crush on Brad Pitt a few months ago. Was he still the ultimate man in her eyes?

“I was asked this question last week. It was Brad Pitt because I was looking at pictures of him on Instagram, and he looks so great,” Stewart revealed. “I think he’s aging beautifully. Sorry, Brad, you’re still young, but you are getting older.”

Did Stewart just pull a Leonardo DiCaprio? Or a Madonna? Both celebrities are known for preferring lovers who are substantially younger than them, despite their own very human tendency to, uh, get older as time goes on.

ET asked Stewart who she thought was better looking, Pete Davidson or Drake.

“I mean, it’s hard to choose,” she admitted. “They’re very, very different people. One is a funny man. One is a single man. They’re very different, and they’re both extremely attractive and pleasant and fun to be with. And charming fellows.”

Circling back to whether or not Martha Stewart is jealous of Pete Davidson’s new girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, it’s hard to say. She only has nice things to say about Wonders, and it doesn’t really seem like Stewart is trying to date Davidson. Let’s just call their friendship a special one that the world will never truly understand — kind of like Michael Jackson and Brooke Shields. They obviously adore each other, yes, but that’s probably all either is expecting.