Former Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Dead at 32

Former Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie has been found dead in her Florida home, TMT reported. She was 32.

No cause of death has yet been given and an investigation is said to be underway. Bowie’s representatives confirmed her passing in a statement.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Tori Bowie

Tori Bowie celebrates winning gold in the women’s 4 x 100m relay at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games (Getty)

“We’re devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away,” Icon Management rote. “We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion … a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends.”

“We’re devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ES83SjM7u4 — Icon Management Inc. (@iconmanagement) May 3, 2023

Bowie was a sprinter who also competed in the long jump. She was a member of the 2016 US women’s 4 x 100m relay team that won at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. She also won a silver in the 100-meter dash and a bronze in the 200-meter.

A year later, she won the 100-meter race at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London.

A Mississippi native, Bowie attended Southern Mississippi and won two total NCAA long jump championships in indoor and outdoor track.

She also served as an occasional model, appearing in the ESPN The Body issue and a Valentino campaign.