Pierce Brosnan Debuts His First Solo Art Exhibition

Pierce Brosnan has revealed a very sneaky undisclosed talent: fine artistry. Despite keeping this aspect of his creativity private, the James Bond star is now sharing his journey as a fine artist, attributing his inspiration and the support of his close-knit family for his artistic endeavors.

Ahead of his 70th birthday on May 16, the Irish actor showcased a distinct artistic side through his debut solo exhibition titled “So Many Dreams.” The exhibition featured a curated collection of paintings, sketches, silkscreens, and various creations that spanned a remarkable 36-year period.

Speaking with People, Brosnan stated that exploring artistic expression on canvas has been a long-standing aspiration, providing him with fulfillment comparable to his on-screen performances.

Pierce Brosnan’s First Solo Art Exhibition

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 04: Robina Benson, Kipton Cronkite, Paris Brosnan, Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan during the Robina Benson x Ally Hilfiger, Paris Brosnan, Nikki Haskell – “The Company We Keep” on May 04, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Robina Benson)

“It’s a retrospective,” Brosnan stated of his exhibition. “It started in ’87, so it’s quite a long journey of painting and putting them in storage and giving them away. And the evolution has become more mature and more necessary in my life as I get older — and my birthday of 70 years on the planet is just in spitting distance, as it were, so we decided to have the show to put it all together.”

The exhibition is said to be displayed at a pop-up art gallery in Los Angeles at La Brea Boulevard through May 21.

During the exhibition’s opening night, Brosnan showcased his vibrant and striking color palettes, ranging from representational pieces featuring notable figures like Bob Dylan, Pablo Picasso, and even Brosnan himself, to imaginative abstract expressions. Attending the event to show their support for his gallery debut was his wife of 22 years, Keely Shaye Brosnan, and their eldest son, Dylan Brosnan. Keely took joy in highlighting some of her favorite artworks, including one that was an adorable Valentine’s Day gift from her husband.

The actor went on to admit that when he finds artistic hurdles while working in his studio, which is located in their garage, he always relies Keely’s impeccable design sense and trusts her guidance.

Pierce Brosnan and Paris Brosnan

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 04: Pierce Brosnan and Paris Brosnan during the Robina Benson x Ally Hilfiger, Paris Brosnan, Nikki Haskell – “The Company We Keep” on May 04, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Robina Benson)

“Oh, my wife is quite strong with her input, and she has spoken many times — and she’s right though, which is really annoying!” he went on to say. “It’s annoying when she says it, and then it’s annoying that I have to walk away and go, ‘She’s right. Yes, that needs to be more blue,’ or ‘That just doesn’t make sense.'”

“I have learned to embrace and enjoy our kinship of life and friendship of life, and watching each other just get older,” he continued.

The actor noted that their son also shared his very own “creative spark” just like him. “Our [youngest] son Paris is a very bold, strong, powerful painter in the making,” the actor stated. “We paint together and he’s very strong. We’ll have a show at some point, that’s the plan.”

Dylan on the other hand has worked in the film industry recently working on a short film that documented his dad’s work as an artist, which can also be viewed at the exhibit. “My tall handsome boy over there, he’s a documentary filmmaker and so he made it with Thom Zimny,” Brosnan stated. “You’ll see the garage if you wish to see the garage!”

