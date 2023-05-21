Priscilla Presley Shows Support at Twin Granddaughters’ Graduation, Maintains Separate From Family



Priscilla Presley attended her twin granddaughters’ middle school graduation but reportedly kept her distance from her family.

The 77-year-old showed her support as twins, Harper and Finley, celebrated their big milestone in Los Angeles on Friday. Presley reportedly dressed in a black and white jacket, white blouse, black pants, and black boots. She joined the event alongside the twins’ father, Michael Lockwood. However, reports suggest that Priscilla remained separate from the rest of the family and left the ceremony on her own.

The fact that Priscilla maintained her separate presence and departed alone may indicate that unresolved issues remain following her recent legal dispute over the control of Lisa Marie’s trust. After a lengthy battle, Priscilla, Riley Keough, and Michael, who represented the twins in the estate battle, reached an agreement earlier this week regarding Lisa Marie’s estate.

Lisa Marie sadly passed away at the age of 54 on January 12 in Los Angeles.

Priscilla Presley Wanted To Be Buried Next To Elvis

After they officially reached a settlement, Priscilla went on to tell Entertainment Tonight that she was ready to move on from the whole situation.

“My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing,” Priscilla said via a statement. “Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter.”

Despite the settlement, 33-year-old Keough, who is the twin’s eldest sister, didn’t attend the ceremony. The graduation comes days before TMZ reported that Priscilla requested to be buried alongside her late ex-husband Elvis Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, but was denied. According to sources, the request was quickly dismissed, and Priscilla withdrew her request without much further discussion.

The complication arises from the fact that Elvis’ mother, Gladys, rests to his right in the Meditation Garden, while his father, Vernon, lies to his left. If Priscilla’s wish were granted, it would require the relocation of one of Elvis’ parents.

Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin, who tragically passed away in 2020 due to suicide, is buried to the left of Vernon, with Lisa Marie herself laid to rest next to Benjamin.