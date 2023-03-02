Riley Keough Knew She’d Marry Her Husband on Their Second Date

During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, Riley Keough shared that she had a strong feeling early on in her relationship with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, that they were meant to be together. The 33-year-old Daisy Jones & the Six star also discussed a similar feeling she had about landing the lead role on the Amazon Prime Video series.

“I don’t see the future, but I know certain things are going to happen,” Keough stated. “Like when I met my husband, he came out of the gas station on our second date and I thought, ‘I’m going to marry him and have kids with him.’ “

She went on to add, “I just knew. We didn’t even say ‘I love you’ yet.”

When Colbert asked Keough at what point she told Smith-Petersen about her love for him, she responded, “It certainly wasn’t at that point. I thought, ‘If I tell him now, he will leave me here in Australia at the gas station.’ “

Keough, whose parents are the late Lisa Marie Presley and musician Danny Keough, first crossed paths with Ben Smith-Petersen on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012. While they were briefly introduced, it wasn’t until a year later when they reunited in Australia for reshoots that they began dating. Their relationship progressed quickly, and they got engaged in 2014 before tying the knot in February 2015.

At the memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley, Smith-Petersen spoke on his wife’s behalf and made a surprise announcement. As he read out Keough’s words, he shared that the couple had recently become parents to a baby girl.

“I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” Smith-Petersen stated.

During the premiere of Daisy Jones & the Six last month, Keough shared that her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, will make a cameo in the show’s second episode.

“I don’t want to like spoil it, but the producers thought it would be funny if he was in that scene,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight. “They were like, ‘Do you want Ben to do this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s hilarious.'”