Canadian Shop Teacher With Size Z Prosthetic Boobs Put on Leave

How big is too big?

Well, that’s a loaded question. But if you have enough surgery to build your breasts up to Size Z, you may want to think about where you’re really headed in life.

One Canadian shop teacher, known as Kayla Lemieux, is getting that opportunity, having been placed on leave. The Halton School District confirmed the move in a press release.

Interestingly, Lemieux is said to rarely wear the boobs outside of the classroom.

“While not currently on an active assignment, the teacher remains employed with the (Halton District School Board),” spokesperson Heather Francey told the Toronto Sun.

In other words, Lemieux is still getting paid.

Anyway, this is the first thing resembling acknowledgment from the school board, after parents have angrily railed against Lemieux’s boobs for months. Some angry parents have even threatened both Lemieux and members of the school board.

“This is who I am. This is how I look,” Lemieux recently told the New York Post, insisting a man in a related photo was not Lemieux. “You’ve been talking to people in my building but what they’re telling you is harsh and untrue. I am always going out looking the way I am.”

Lemieux doubled down after it was suggested that the breasts were prosthetic, apologizing for nothing.

“I don’t think there’s any problem with how I have dressed. It’s the personal opinion of other people. I don’t think I have dressed unprofessionally,” Lemieux said, via the Post.

No word on how long the suspension might last.