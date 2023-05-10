Robert De Niro Says Having a Child at 79 Was Planned and Not a Surprise

Robert De Niro’s seventh child might have been a surprise to us, but the actor says he was prepared.

Page Six caught up with De Niro at the premiere of his new film, About My Father, last Tuesday. When asked if having baby number seven at age 79 had taken him by surprised, the star simply replied, “No.”

After revealing that the pregnancy was “planned,” the Goodfellas actor remarked, “How you could not plan that kind of thing?”

Robert De Niro Welcomes a New Child with His Girlfriend

Robert De Niro at the About My Father Premiere. Gary Gershoff/WireImage via Getty Images.

These comments come after De Niro revealed to ET Canada during an interview that he’d recently welcomed a seventh child into the family.

“I just had a baby,” he told interviewer Brittnee Blair.

The child’s name has not yet been disclosed. De Niro shares his new baby with his girlfriend Tiffany Chen, who was spotted with a baby bump back in March.

Film critic and De Niro biographer Shawn Levy, author of De Niro: A Life, told Page Six that he was shocked when he heard the news.

“My jaw dropped when I heard he had another child,” said the writer. “I mean he’s going to be 102 when the kid graduates from college. I think it’s crazy. At the same time, I have to say he is absolutely a great dad. In fact, one of the signature accomplishments of his life is keeping his kids and ex-partners close.”

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, who stars alongside De Niro in About My Father, had nothing but good things to say about his co-star’s happy news.

“It’s great,” Maniscalco told Page Six. “I’m an older dad, I’m 50, I have a 3-year-old son, so I know about being an older father. I’m not as mobile as maybe some of the younger guys out there but yeah, congratulations to him and his family. It’s a special moment.”

About My Father is a semi-autobiographical comedy about Maniscalco’s relationship with his real-life father, who is played by De Niro on screen. It arrives in theaters on May 26.

