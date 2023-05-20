Ryan Seacrest Reveals New Morning Routine After Departing ‘Live’

Ryan Seacrest caught up with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on the set of Live With Kelly and Mark for the first time since his departure from the show.

According to the New York Post, the television personality stopped in to talk about the Season 21 finale of American Idol, which he’s been hosting. Although this role undoubtedly keeps him busy, Seacrest revealed that leaving Live has given him a little extra free time.

“I’ve got all kinds of time,” he said. “There’s this fascinating thing I’ve experienced called time. I don’t know if you guys know about it. The alarm chimes in the morning. It’s a soft nudge.”

Seacrest then jokingly described his slow morning routine. “I walk through the forest,” he said. “The sun is about right here. I look for the beans of coffee. I harvest them.”

Ryan Seacrest Says It’s “Strange” Watching Live at Home

After his Thursday appearance on Live, Ryan Seacrest chatted with ET about the experience.

“You know, guests never told me how great it is to be a guest,” the former host said. “It was so much fun to be back. Mark and Kelly are phenomenal, as you know. We’re very, very close.”

Although Seacrest couldn’t be happier with his replacement, Kelly Ripa’s real-life husband Mark Consuelos, he did admit that watching the show from home felt unusual.

“When the commercial comes on TV, it’s so strange to me,” he said. “It’s also weird when I say I’m going on Live With Kelly and Mark and drinking from my Live With Kelly and Mark mug.”

Last February, Ryan Seacrest announced via Instagram that he would be leaving the show, then titled Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“I’m going to miss my work wife and all the laughter we share,” he wrote in his caption. “When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was mean to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season.”