Salma Hayek Celebrates Channing Tatum’s Birthday with a Picture of Him Shirtless

In honor of Channing Tatum’s birthday on Wednesday, the 56-year-old actress and co-star from Magic Mike’s Last Dance gave him a special shout-out on social media. Hayek’s birthday wish was accompanied by quite a revealing photo of the duo, where she is seen flexing next to Tatum who is wearing nothing but black underwear.

Hayek’s caption read, “Those of us who didn’t work out daily, kept their clothes on. Feliz cumpleaños @channingtatum #magicmike.”

Salma Hayek Celebrates Channing Tatum

The picture was likely taken during their time filming the movie, where Hayek played a wealthy socialite who receives a steamy lap dance from Tatum’s character, Mike Lane. Hayek opens up to ET about her personal experience filming the steamy scene.

The film follows Mike Lane, who after a failed business deal leaves him broke and bartending in Florida, he returns to the stage for one last performance. He embarks on a trip to London with a wealthy socialite who offers him an irresistible deal, but with her own hidden agenda. As Mike puts everything on the line, he attempts to train a talented group of new dancers to perfection.

“It’s very physically challenging,” Hayek told Entertainment Tonight about her role. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.”

Tatum praised Hayek as an “icon” and shared his thoughts on the film at its premiere. “It’s supposed to be a big movie, it’s supposed to have that feeling that a big movie has. She’s an icon, like, it’s not hard to just be like, ‘Oh right, girl plus icon plus boy,'” he gushed about the actress. “Yeah, it’s just like a whole thing, you know? It’s fun!”