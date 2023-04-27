Influencer With ‘7,000’ Boyfriends Claims Men are ‘Too Intimidated’ to Date Her

Popular OnlyFans model Nala Ray says she prefers digital boyfriends to a real-life partner because men are too “intimidated” by her in the real world. Ray, who currently holds 769,000 followers on Instagram, claims she has 7000 virtual boyfriends, and she likes it that way. Ray supposedly rakes in about $300,000 a month from her full-time job as an OnlyFans model.

Keeping up with 7000 digital partners may sound like a full-time job in itself, but Ray assured NudePR that she can handle it. Ray said, “Every single morning I send my boyfriends something cheerful and then some of them will answer and we talk a little bit. We have conversations about their lives, what their day looks like, how they slept – it’s like a full-on relationship. I’m really proud of these connections, I am their online girlfriend.”

The Strictly Online Relationships of Nala Ray

Ray also opened up to NudePR about how she’s had real-life relationships in the past, but it never worked out because of the “insecurities” of her former partners. Ray added, “I have two choices. I either have an extremely regular guy as my one boyfriend, who can’t handle the fact I get noticed in public or that I make a lot of money – or I date a guy online. I choose the latter.”

Ray discussed that she is happy with her 7000 online relationships, and has no interest in finding a real-life partner anytime soon. She continued, “If I get a boyfriend [in real life] and start sharing my attention with them, it will take away from this and it’s really important that I build these relationships with these guys. They know I’m there for them if they need me and that makes me really happy.”

Ray claims that she is very fulfilled by her occupation and her countless virtual relationships, saying that it makes her feel like she is doing good in the lives of these men. Ray continued, “Men will tell me that I make their lives better and that makes me feel really good. I truly talk to them and film content when I’m in the moment and most of the time I’m at home – it’s not a production, it’s the real me. And that strengthens our connection and is really exciting.”