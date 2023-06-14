Samuel L. Jackson Wants To Be Cast In Another Marvel Franchise

Disney+’s new Marvel show, Secret Invasion, features Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury at its forefront. Nick Fury has appeared in many films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Iron Man and Captain Marvel, but this is the first time Jackson is headlining a Marvel property. During an interview with ET at Secret Invasion‘s premiere, Jackson revealed that he would love to be cast as a new character entirely within the MCU.

Videos by Rare

While speaking to ET, Jackson said, “I don’t know, it’s kind of up and down for me in an interesting sort of way. Because, if I had it my way, I would’ve been in every Marvel movie ’cause I mean he is Nick Fury, he knows everything that’s going on. I’m still trying to figure out why I’ve never been to Wakanda. They didn’t ask me to go, but I’m still trying to get there. I need a ticket.”

Samuel L. Jackson Wants To Play A New Character in the MCU

Secret Invasion, which premieres on Disney+ on June 21, follows Nick Fury as he tries to save Earth’s population from an invasion of shapeshifting Skrulls. In addition to Jackson, Secret Invasion stars Martin Freeman, Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle, among others.

At the show’s premiere, Cheadle also spoke to ET about what a delight it was to work with Jackson. Cheadle said, “And that’s a great opportunity, not only to find out more about these characters, but for me to have an opportunity to work with Sam. I’ve known him for many years, we’ve always been saying, ‘When are we going to get to do it? And finally, we’ve gotten to do it.’ So, we’re really, really excited about it and, I hope people are as happy about it as we were.”

Jackson has played Nick Fury in 11 MCU films, as well as two series including Secret Invasion and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Jackson will portray Nick for the 11th time in a film in The Marvels, which is scheduled to be released theatrically on November 10.